FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 32,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FGROY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

