FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Buys 131 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold bought 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($196.31).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 142 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($196.14).

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 116 ($1.51) on Tuesday. FirstGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 72.05 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.90 ($1.52). The stock has a market cap of £870.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.49) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.86 ($1.30).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

