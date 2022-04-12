Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $3.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

