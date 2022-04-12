FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Shares Down 0.3%

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 18,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 291,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

