Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 39,404 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,404 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of BlackRock worth $166,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $916.50.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $731.07 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $748.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $843.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.