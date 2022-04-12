Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,357 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,357 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $19,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,537 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,967,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,946,000 after buying an additional 951,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after buying an additional 426,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.57. 335,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,472,292. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

