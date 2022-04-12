Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 378 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $31,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,862,000 after purchasing an additional 473,361 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $2,071,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. 11,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,931. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

