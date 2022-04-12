Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 471,943 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,341,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $229,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

