Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 529,863 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,863 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.33% of G1 Therapeutics worth $23,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 603,929 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 2,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,499. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.