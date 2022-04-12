Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $18,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198,601 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after buying an additional 270,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 236,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,458,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,746,000 after buying an additional 370,606 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 591,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,354,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE:PB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. 3,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,878. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.