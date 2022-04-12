Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $19.20 Million Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,220 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after acquiring an additional 846,680 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 759,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OII. StockNews.com began coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. 4,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

