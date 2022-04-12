Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $213.02 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $213,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

