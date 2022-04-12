Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $293.43 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,795,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,978,456 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Exxon Mobil worth $293,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $366.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

