Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 105,321 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,321 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Helmerich & Payne worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.68.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,885. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

