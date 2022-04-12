Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,552 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $121,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of SMG traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.23. 709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,443. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $253.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.