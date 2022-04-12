Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 442,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,210 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 197,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,098,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.