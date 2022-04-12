Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $148,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PFE opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $302.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.