Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045,979 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 527,187 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 4.17% of Yelp worth $110,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 82.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,302. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

