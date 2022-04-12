Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 25,387 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,387 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Pinduoduo worth $201,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Pinduoduo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 9,097.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 218,339 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

