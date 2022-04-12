Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 48,703 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,703 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $327,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

