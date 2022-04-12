Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 7,483 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 602,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $40,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 155,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $65,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. 906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

