Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $24,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 24,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,715,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.72. 3,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,195. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $153.84 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.