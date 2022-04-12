Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.73 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded flat against the US dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

FLOW is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

