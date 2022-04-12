FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.43. 4,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.37.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, SVP Lisa L. Kinney sold 4,782 shares of FNCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $45,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 194,830 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

