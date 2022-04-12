Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 57,697 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
Focus Graphite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCSMF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Graphite (FCSMF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.