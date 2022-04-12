Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of FMX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.02. 244,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,403. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 84.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 22,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

