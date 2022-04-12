Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.
Shares of FMX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.02. 244,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,403. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 84.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 22,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
