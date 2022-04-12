Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

F stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 2,068,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after buying an additional 234,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

