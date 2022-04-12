Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.15. The company had a trading volume of 103,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,060. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

