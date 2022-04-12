Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 968 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.01. 144,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,634. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

