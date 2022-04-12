Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $231,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.08. The company had a trading volume of 72,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,495,914. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

