Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.15. 91,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,401. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

