Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New $605,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

LMT traded up $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.10. 40,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,143. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $125.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.37.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

