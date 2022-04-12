Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.30.

Fortinet stock opened at $328.07 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.78 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.