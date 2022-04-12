Founder SPAC’s (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Founder SPAC’s (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 13th. Founder SPAC had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ FOUNU opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21. Founder SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth $2,732,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth $2,866,000.

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

