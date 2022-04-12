Frederick J. Fritz Purchases 5,000 Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) Director Frederick J. Fritz acquired 5,000 shares of Celsion stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at $47,652.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.11. Celsion Co. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Celsion in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Celsion in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

