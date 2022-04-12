Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to report $6.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $26.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. 493,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,334,840. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

