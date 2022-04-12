Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

