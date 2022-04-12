Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 880,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

