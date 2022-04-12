Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuwei Films from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

FFHL opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.