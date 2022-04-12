FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trevali Mining Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

TV stock opened at C$1.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$166.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

