FY2022 EPS Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

ACHC stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 48.6% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 87,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

