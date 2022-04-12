FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $12.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.97. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$150.29.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$144.71 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$112.34 and a 1 year high of C$154.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$147.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$140.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

