FY2022 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

CAG stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,476,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.