FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered by Analyst

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.52. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

INTC stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

