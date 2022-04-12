FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honda Motor in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HMC stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. Honda Motor has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,536.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 596,594 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 426,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after acquiring an additional 394,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 368,150 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

