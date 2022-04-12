G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 209,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. 469,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,165. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

