G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) & United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Critical Analysis

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

G. Willi-Food International has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares G. Willi-Food International and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G. Willi-Food International 9.86% 7.78% 7.13% United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G. Willi-Food International and United Natural Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G. Willi-Food International $146.05 million 6.26 $14.50 million $1.00 18.30 United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.09 $149.00 million $3.82 11.19

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than G. Willi-Food International. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G. Willi-Food International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of G. Willi-Food International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 79.1% of G. Willi-Food International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for G. Willi-Food International and United Natural Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G. Willi-Food International 0 0 0 0 N/A United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Natural Foods beats G. Willi-Food International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile (Get Rating)

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

