Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 28th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GMP stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.50. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 9 ($0.12).

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

