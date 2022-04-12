GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

