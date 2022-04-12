Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,290.24

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,290.24 ($16.81) and last traded at GBX 1,293.82 ($16.86), with a volume of 1474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,300 ($16.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,453.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,622.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Richard Last purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.28) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,918.69).

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

